Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of BRT Red Line bus project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of the BRT Red Line bus project.

The meeting decided to take priority measures to remove obstacles and accelerate work on the project, on its completion by June 2026.

The project, spanning from Model Colony to Malir Cantonment, Safoora , University Road, and Numaish , is progressing rapidly.

The meeting reviewed the condition of University Road, which was damaged by recent rains, and decided to initiate immediate repairs.

The CEO of Trans Karachi Fawad Ghaffar assured that the pothole repairs on University Road would be completed within a week.

The Commissioner emphasized the need for priority action to improve University Road, which has been causing difficulties for citizens and affecting traffic flow.

The meeting also noted that issues related to the use of storm-water drains for sewage lines and issues at other points on the alternative route at Masjid Bait-ul-Mukarram and other locations have been resolved.

The meeting was attended among others by the Secretary Transport, Asad Zamin , CEO Trans Karachi, Fawad Ghaffar, COO of Water and Sewerage Corporation Asadullah KHAN and representatives from utility organizations including K E and Sui Gas Water and sewrage Corportion and other senior officers of concerned departments