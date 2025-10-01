Open Menu

DC Hails PERA Force As Revolutionary Step

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq has hailed the establishment of

the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA) Force as a groundbreaking

initiative by the Punjab government to tackle key public issues, including inflation,

hoarding, and illegal encroachments.

He made these remarks while addressing a guard of honour ceremony held at the

Deputy Commissioner’s Office. Dr. Farooq attended the event as chief guest and formally

reviewed the parade presented by PERA Force personnel.

The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Tayyab,

Assistant Commissioner (City) Khalil Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Qurat-ul-Ain, SDEO

(City) Asghar Ali, SDEO (Saddar) Sher Muhammad, and other senior officials from

the district administration.

Speaking to the media, Dr Farooq described PERA Force as a major step toward integrated,

organized, and modern governance.

He emphasized that the force would play a crucial role in effective price control, removal

of encroachments from public spaces, and swift resolution of public complaints.

He highlighted that PERA Force operations will be digitally monitored in real time, ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency across all enforcement activities.

