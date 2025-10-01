DC Hails PERA Force As Revolutionary Step
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq has hailed the establishment of
the Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA) Force as a groundbreaking
initiative by the Punjab government to tackle key public issues, including inflation,
hoarding, and illegal encroachments.
He made these remarks while addressing a guard of honour ceremony held at the
Deputy Commissioner’s Office. Dr. Farooq attended the event as chief guest and formally
reviewed the parade presented by PERA Force personnel.
The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Tayyab,
Assistant Commissioner (City) Khalil Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Qurat-ul-Ain, SDEO
(City) Asghar Ali, SDEO (Saddar) Sher Muhammad, and other senior officials from
the district administration.
Speaking to the media, Dr Farooq described PERA Force as a major step toward integrated,
organized, and modern governance.
He emphasized that the force would play a crucial role in effective price control, removal
of encroachments from public spaces, and swift resolution of public complaints.
He highlighted that PERA Force operations will be digitally monitored in real time, ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency across all enforcement activities.
