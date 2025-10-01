Court Sentences Drug Dealers In Tando
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM
TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The court of Special Judge of Narcotics and District and Sessions Judge Tando Muhammad Khan, Inam Ali Kalhoro on Wednesday, has sentenced two drug peddlers to imprisonment and fines.
According to police sources, the accused, Imtiaz Mirchu, was found guilty of supplying narcotics and was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000.
Another accused, Feroz Gadhu, was arrested in Narcotics (Ice) Crime No. 108/2025 of B Section Police Station Tando and was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.
The special judge sentenced both accused after they were found guilty, demonstrating the court's commitment to combating drug trafficking.
APP/amn
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..
M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..
Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BZU professor arrested for assaulting fellow teacher15 seconds ago
-
Youth urged to lead population awareness at conference16 seconds ago
-
Court sentences drug dealers in Tando10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of BRT Red Line bus project10 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari visits anti-rabies control program, livestock department10 minutes ago
-
DC hails PERA Force as revolutionary step10 minutes ago
-
DPO hold open court20 minutes ago
-
SWAT police launches security operation in Matta's hilly terrain20 minutes ago
-
Revenue open courts held to address citizen concerns20 minutes ago
-
National polio immunization campaign to begin on Oct 13 with target of 45 m children below five year ..30 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani lauds Ethiopian ambassador’s role in strengthening bilateral relations30 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched in Faisalabad to combat smog30 minutes ago