Court sentences drug dealers in Tando

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The court of Special Judge of Narcotics and District and Sessions Judge Tando Muhammad Khan, Inam Ali Kalhoro on Wednesday, has sentenced two drug peddlers to imprisonment and fines.

According to police sources, the accused, Imtiaz Mirchu, was found guilty of supplying narcotics and was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000.

Another accused, Feroz Gadhu, was arrested in Narcotics (Ice) Crime No. 108/2025 of B Section Police Station Tando and was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

The special judge sentenced both accused after they were found guilty, demonstrating the court's commitment to combating drug trafficking.

