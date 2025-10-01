Open Menu

Court Sentences Drug Dealers In Tando

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Court sentences drug dealers in Tando

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The court of Special Judge of Narcotics and District and Sessions Judge Tando Muhammad Khan, Inam Ali Kalhoro on Wednesday, has sentenced two drug peddlers to imprisonment and fines.

According to police sources, the accused, Imtiaz Mirchu, was found guilty of supplying narcotics and was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100,000.

Another accused, Feroz Gadhu, was arrested in Narcotics (Ice) Crime No. 108/2025 of B Section Police Station Tando and was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000.

The special judge sentenced both accused after they were found guilty, demonstrating the court's commitment to combating drug trafficking.

APP/amn

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship

5 minutes ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Batte ..

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..

55 minutes ago
 Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends facult ..

Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..

59 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Colle ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week ..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation

1 hour ago
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandy ..

Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip

1 hour ago
 Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Se ..

Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk ..

CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..

2 hours ago
 M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to ex ..

M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials ..

Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan