Open Menu

Revenue Open Courts Held To Address Citizen Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Revenue open courts held to address citizen concerns

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Following the directives of Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan, Revenue open courts were held here on Wednesday at the district and tehsil headquarters to address revenue-related issues of citizens.

According to the official spokesperson here, at the district level, the open court was held at the District Council Hall, where Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Muhammad Wasim listened to citizens' grievances and issued directives for their resolution.

On the occasion the citizens raised concerns about delays in issuing mutation records, land measurement, boundary demarcation, registry matters, and challenges faced at land record centers.

The DC instructed the relevant officials to ensure prompt and transparent resolution of the issues.

The spokesperson said that the Revenue Open Courts aim to resolve citizen issues at their doorstep, providing immediate relief by listening to public grievances directly and addressing them promptly.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship

5 minutes ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Batte ..

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..

55 minutes ago
 Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends facult ..

Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..

59 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Colle ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week ..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation

1 hour ago
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandy ..

Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip

1 hour ago
 Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Se ..

Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk ..

CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..

2 hours ago
 M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to ex ..

M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials ..

Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan