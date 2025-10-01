Revenue Open Courts Held To Address Citizen Concerns
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Following the directives of Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan, Revenue open courts were held here on Wednesday at the district and tehsil headquarters to address revenue-related issues of citizens.
According to the official spokesperson here, at the district level, the open court was held at the District Council Hall, where Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Muhammad Wasim listened to citizens' grievances and issued directives for their resolution.
On the occasion the citizens raised concerns about delays in issuing mutation records, land measurement, boundary demarcation, registry matters, and challenges faced at land record centers.
The DC instructed the relevant officials to ensure prompt and transparent resolution of the issues.
The spokesperson said that the Revenue Open Courts aim to resolve citizen issues at their doorstep, providing immediate relief by listening to public grievances directly and addressing them promptly.
