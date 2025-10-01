DPO hold open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq held an open court at the A-Division police station area.

A large number of citizens attended the session and presented their issues before the DPO.

Rana Umar Farooq listened to the complaints and directed the relevant officers to take immediate action for their redressal.

The DPO said timely resolution of public grievances and provision of justice at their doorstep was his top priority.