Open Menu

DC Matiari Visits Anti-rabies Control Program, Livestock Department

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM

DC Matiari visits anti-rabies control program, livestock department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Sheikh visited the office of the anti-rabies control program and the livestock department Matiari on Wednesday. He appreciated the initiative of observing World Anti-Rabies Day and organizing a free vaccination camp by the livestock department on this occasion, saying that the department was doing commendable work for the livestock owners of the district.

According to a handout, on this occasion, the DC said that since most of our people raise livestock, and it was common to keep dogs and cats at home, the vaccination camps set up by the livestock department had greatly benefited the people.

He stated that rabies was a germ found in the saliva of dogs and cats, and when it becomes active, the animal turns mad. If such an infected dog or cat bites a human or another animal, the germ transfers into the victim, and if not treated in time, the person or animal may go mad and die.

Therefore, it was necessary for those who keep dogs and cats at home to immediately get their pets vaccinated against rabies.

He further said that the district administration Matiari, with the cooperation of the concerned departments, would soon launch a stray dog culling campaign in the district.

The deputy director livestock Matiari Dr. Riaz Ahmed Laghari briefed the deputy commissioner regarding the measures taken by the department during the flood situation including setting up medical camps for livestock treatment, administering vaccines to animals, shifting livestock from kacha (riverine) areas to safe areas as well as the arrangements for the anti-rabies camp.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship

5 minutes ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Batte ..

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..

55 minutes ago
 Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends facult ..

Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..

59 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Colle ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week ..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation

1 hour ago
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandy ..

Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip

1 hour ago
 Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Se ..

Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk ..

CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..

2 hours ago
 M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to ex ..

M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials ..

Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan