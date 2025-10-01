DC Matiari visits anti-rabies control program, livestock department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Sheikh visited the office of the anti-rabies control program and the livestock department Matiari on Wednesday. He appreciated the initiative of observing World Anti-Rabies Day and organizing a free vaccination camp by the livestock department on this occasion, saying that the department was doing commendable work for the livestock owners of the district.

According to a handout, on this occasion, the DC said that since most of our people raise livestock, and it was common to keep dogs and cats at home, the vaccination camps set up by the livestock department had greatly benefited the people.

He stated that rabies was a germ found in the saliva of dogs and cats, and when it becomes active, the animal turns mad. If such an infected dog or cat bites a human or another animal, the germ transfers into the victim, and if not treated in time, the person or animal may go mad and die.

Therefore, it was necessary for those who keep dogs and cats at home to immediately get their pets vaccinated against rabies.

He further said that the district administration Matiari, with the cooperation of the concerned departments, would soon launch a stray dog culling campaign in the district.

The deputy director livestock Matiari Dr. Riaz Ahmed Laghari briefed the deputy commissioner regarding the measures taken by the department during the flood situation including setting up medical camps for livestock treatment, administering vaccines to animals, shifting livestock from kacha (riverine) areas to safe areas as well as the arrangements for the anti-rabies camp.