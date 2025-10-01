SWAT Police Launches Security Operation In Matta's Hilly Terrain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) To bolster public safety and curb criminal activities, the Swat Police conducted an extensive search and strike operation in the remote, hilly area of Balasor within the Matta Circle on Wednesday.
The operation was launched on the directives of Regional Police Officer Malakand, Sher Akbar and District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Muhammad Umar Khan. Supervised by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Zaib Khan, the action aimed to maintain law and order and suppress anti-social elements and other criminals in the district.
A joint force comprising personnel from the Operations Police, DSB, CTD, and Elite Force participated in the initiative. During the operation, the teams thoroughly investigated potential hideouts and shelters used by criminals.
DPO Swat, Muhammad Umar Khan, has affirmed that the series of search and strike operations, along with checkpoints, snap checks and patrols, will continue across the district. This sustained effort is intended to further strengthen and stabilize public safety in the region.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship
TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..
Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day
CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..
M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..
Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BZU professor arrested for assaulting fellow teacher17 seconds ago
-
Youth urged to lead population awareness at conference18 seconds ago
-
Court sentences drug dealers in Tando10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of BRT Red Line bus project10 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari visits anti-rabies control program, livestock department10 minutes ago
-
DC hails PERA Force as revolutionary step10 minutes ago
-
DPO hold open court20 minutes ago
-
SWAT police launches security operation in Matta's hilly terrain20 minutes ago
-
Revenue open courts held to address citizen concerns20 minutes ago
-
National polio immunization campaign to begin on Oct 13 with target of 45 m children below five year ..30 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani lauds Ethiopian ambassador’s role in strengthening bilateral relations30 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched in Faisalabad to combat smog30 minutes ago