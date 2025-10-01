Open Menu

SWAT Police Launches Security Operation In Matta's Hilly Terrain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SWAT police launches security operation in Matta's hilly terrain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) To bolster public safety and curb criminal activities, the Swat Police conducted an extensive search and strike operation in the remote, hilly area of Balasor within the Matta Circle on Wednesday.

The operation was launched on the directives of Regional Police Officer Malakand, Sher Akbar and District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Muhammad Umar Khan. Supervised by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Zaib Khan, the action aimed to maintain law and order and suppress anti-social elements and other criminals in the district.

A joint force comprising personnel from the Operations Police, DSB, CTD, and Elite Force participated in the initiative. During the operation, the teams thoroughly investigated potential hideouts and shelters used by criminals.

DPO Swat, Muhammad Umar Khan, has affirmed that the series of search and strike operations, along with checkpoints, snap checks and patrols, will continue across the district. This sustained effort is intended to further strengthen and stabilize public safety in the region.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship

5 minutes ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Batte ..

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..

55 minutes ago
 Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends facult ..

Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..

59 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Colle ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week ..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation

1 hour ago
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandy ..

Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip

1 hour ago
 Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Se ..

Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk ..

CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..

2 hours ago
 M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to ex ..

M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials ..

Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan