PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) To bolster public safety and curb criminal activities, the Swat Police conducted an extensive search and strike operation in the remote, hilly area of Balasor within the Matta Circle on Wednesday.

The operation was launched on the directives of Regional Police Officer Malakand, Sher Akbar and District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Muhammad Umar Khan. Supervised by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Zaib Khan, the action aimed to maintain law and order and suppress anti-social elements and other criminals in the district.

A joint force comprising personnel from the Operations Police, DSB, CTD, and Elite Force participated in the initiative. During the operation, the teams thoroughly investigated potential hideouts and shelters used by criminals.

DPO Swat, Muhammad Umar Khan, has affirmed that the series of search and strike operations, along with checkpoints, snap checks and patrols, will continue across the district. This sustained effort is intended to further strengthen and stabilize public safety in the region.