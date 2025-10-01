BZU professor arrested for assaulting fellow teacher

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Multan Police have arrested Professor Dr Ihsan Qadir, former chairman of the Forestry and Range Management Department, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), after a complaint of assault and harassment was lodged against him.

According to a police spokesman, the swift action was taken by DHA Police Station with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage. SHO Azhar Abbas, along with his team, led the operation and apprehended the accused. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Sept 30, an assistant professor of the Forestry Department submitted a complaint to the DHA Police, accusing Dr Ihsan Qadir of assault, harassment, and hurling of death threats.

Taking notice of the allegations, the BZU vice chancellor invoked powers under the University Act 1975 and the Amended Act 2012, removing Dr Ihsan Qadir from his position as the department chairman and placing him under immediate suspension.