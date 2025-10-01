Acting President Gilani lauds Ethiopian ambassador’s role in strengthening bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr Jemal Beker Abdula, paid a farewell call on Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

The acting president appreciated the ambassador’s efforts in promoting and strengthening Pakistan–Ethiopia relations during his tenure.

He said the ambassador had played a key role in advancing political, economic, and people-to-people linkages between the two brotherly nations. Mr Gilani also lauded Dr Jemal Beker Abdula’s contribution to the Green Pakistan Initiative and his active role in addressing climate change.

Yousuf Gilani conveyed best wishes for the Ambassador’s future endeavours and expressed confidence that Pakistan–Ethiopia relations would continue to grow stronger in the years ahead. He also handed over invitations for the Speakers of both Houses of the Ethiopian Parliament to attend the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference being held in Islamabad next month.

Ambassador Dr Jemal Beker Abdula praised the leadership role of Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and said that the entire African region, including Ethiopia, acknowledges his contributions in promoting Pakistan’s relations with African countries.

He said Pakistan is an important country for the African continent and that Ethiopia holds its relationship with Pakistan in the highest esteem.

The ambassador said that the African region considers Pakistan a well-wisher and a brotherly nation, adding that Ethiopia will always remember and acknowledge Mr Gilani’s efforts in prioritising relations with Ethiopia. He also lauded the Acting President’s active role in promoting people-to-people contacts through parliamentary diplomacy.

Dr Jemal Beker Abdula recalled the celebration of Africa Day in the Senate of Pakistan and the resolution passed on the occasion, terming it a milestone that will always be remembered by all African nations.

He praised Pakistan’s resilience and progress, expressing confidence that Pakistan would play an increasingly important role at the global level. He assured that Ethiopia would remain a partner in this journey.

Dr Jemal said Pakistan would always remain close to his heart and that he would fondly remember the friendship and hospitality he experienced during his stay in Islamabad. He also affirmed that he would personally deliver the conference invitations to the Ethiopian parliamentary leadership.