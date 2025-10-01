Open Menu

Acting President Gilani Lauds Ethiopian Ambassador’s Role In Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Acting President Gilani lauds Ethiopian ambassador’s role in strengthening bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr Jemal Beker Abdula, paid a farewell call on Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

The acting president appreciated the ambassador’s efforts in promoting and strengthening Pakistan–Ethiopia relations during his tenure.

He said the ambassador had played a key role in advancing political, economic, and people-to-people linkages between the two brotherly nations. Mr Gilani also lauded Dr Jemal Beker Abdula’s contribution to the Green Pakistan Initiative and his active role in addressing climate change.

Yousuf Gilani conveyed best wishes for the Ambassador’s future endeavours and expressed confidence that Pakistan–Ethiopia relations would continue to grow stronger in the years ahead. He also handed over invitations for the Speakers of both Houses of the Ethiopian Parliament to attend the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference being held in Islamabad next month.

Ambassador Dr Jemal Beker Abdula praised the leadership role of Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and said that the entire African region, including Ethiopia, acknowledges his contributions in promoting Pakistan’s relations with African countries.

He said Pakistan is an important country for the African continent and that Ethiopia holds its relationship with Pakistan in the highest esteem.

The ambassador said that the African region considers Pakistan a well-wisher and a brotherly nation, adding that Ethiopia will always remember and acknowledge Mr Gilani’s efforts in prioritising relations with Ethiopia. He also lauded the Acting President’s active role in promoting people-to-people contacts through parliamentary diplomacy.

Dr Jemal Beker Abdula recalled the celebration of Africa Day in the Senate of Pakistan and the resolution passed on the occasion, terming it a milestone that will always be remembered by all African nations.

He praised Pakistan’s resilience and progress, expressing confidence that Pakistan would play an increasingly important role at the global level. He assured that Ethiopia would remain a partner in this journey.

Dr Jemal said Pakistan would always remain close to his heart and that he would fondly remember the friendship and hospitality he experienced during his stay in Islamabad. He also affirmed that he would personally deliver the conference invitations to the Ethiopian parliamentary leadership.

Recent Stories

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Batte ..

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..

36 minutes ago
 Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends facult ..

Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..

41 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Colle ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

45 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

47 minutes ago
 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week ..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at Paris Fashion Week in Manish Malhotra creation

57 minutes ago
 Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandy ..

Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip

1 hour ago
Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Se ..

Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate im ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nigeria on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk ..

CBUAE hosts Annual International Operational Risk Working Group meeting for cent ..

2 hours ago
 M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to ex ..

M42, Medical Tourism Association, Mastercard to expand UAE’s global patient re ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials ..

Khalifa University, Ducab to advance 2D materials research, industrial applicati ..

2 hours ago
 Arab, German news agencies to discuss media develo ..

Arab, German news agencies to discuss media development at Berlin symposium

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan