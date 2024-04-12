Open Menu

Zahid Chanzeb Admires Rescue 1122 For Saving Lives Of Tourists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Zahid Chanzeb, Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, has appreciated the Rescue 1122, for immediately reaching the site of accident of boat capsize and saving lives of tourists in the Kabul river near Kund Rest House at the junction of Nowshera and Swabi.

He expressed the hope that a baby who went missing by drowning in this accident would be recovered soon,

for which the search and rescue operation is still continuing in that particular area.

In a statement, he paid tribute to the spirit of Rescue 1122 as well as the locals for rescuing seven people out of eight by timely reaching the spot.

The Tourism Adviser also eulogized the role of relief and rescue department for deploying rescue divers and medical teams at various water tourism spots of the province including Nowshera, Charsadda, Swat, Kalam, Bahrain, Nathyagli, Haripur, Kohat and Hangu, as a precautionary measures on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He hoped that under this spirit, all the institutions including the departments of tourism, relief and local administration would work side by side to give the tourists a sense of security and pleasure during their tours and travels highlighting the best image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at national and global levels.

He clarified that provincial government is making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa better and safer for tourists in every season and all the available resources are being utilized for this purpose.

