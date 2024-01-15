Zahir Shah joins JUI-F

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) President of the Chamber of Commerce Mardan and Central Organization of Traders' President, Zahir Shah, has officially joined Jamiat Ulema islam (F) as announced during a press conference at the press club.

Addressing the media, he declared the withdrawal of his nomination papers from two provincial Constituencies, PK-58 and PK-59, pledging support to JUI-F.

Notable figures present at the press conference included JUI's district general secretary and PK-57 candidate Maulana Amanat Shah Haqqani, NA-21 candidate Azeem Khan, NA-22 candidate Qari Niaz Ali, NA-23 candidate Kaleemullah Khan Toru, PK-58 candidate Taj ul Amin Jabal, and PK-59 candidate Maulana Aaqil Ansari.

The event was attended by numerous traders and JUI workers.

In a symbolic gesture, JUI leaders presented the party's flag to Zahir Shah, extending congratulations on his official affiliation. Expressing confidence, JUI-F leaders conveyed optimism about their chances in the upcoming elections.