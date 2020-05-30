UrduPoint.com
Zaidi For Making Public JIT's Report On Baldia Town Factory Incident

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 10:46 PM

Zaidi for making public JIT's report on Baldia Town factory incident

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Saturday urged the Sindh government to public the joint investigation team (JIT)'s report on Baldia Town factory incident so that strict action to be taken against the culprits involved in the tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Saturday urged the Sindh government to public the joint investigation team (JIT)'s report on Baldia Town factory incident so that strict action to be taken against the culprits involved in the tragedy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said he had filed a contempt of court petition against the Sindh government for not making public the JIT's reports pertaining to Uzair Baloch, Nisar Morai and Baldia Town factory incident in the light of the January 28, verdict of the Singh High Court (SHC).

The minister recalled that he had filed the petition in the SHC in October 2017, which was disposed of on January 28, 2020, directing the Sindh government to make the three JIT reports public.

He said he had written a letter to the Sindh chief secretary with a copy of the SHC order, but he did not receive any response yet into the matter.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the quarters concerned to public Karachi airplane crash report to provide justice to the bereaved families.

