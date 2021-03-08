Zaiullah takes notice for killing of man in Mastung

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove on Monday took notice for killing of Durray Khan Lehri at Shah Khasan Killi Chakl Haroon area of Mastung district and sought report of the incident of relevant department

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove on Monday took notice for killing of Durray Khan Lehri at Shah Khasan Killi Chakl Haroon area of Mastung district and sought report of the incident of relevant department.

He also condemned the incident of killing and directed concerned officials to arrest those murderers involved in killing of the victim to justice as soon as possible.

He also extended his sympathy with family of the deceased and assured that government stand with them in difficult time.

However, the victim Durray Khan was on way home from Cadet College when armed assailants opened fire at him, leaving him dead and fled from the scene on Monday.