ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday strongly condemned the life imprisonment of Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik sentenced by the Indian court.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, former president Asif Zardari said, "Yasin Malik is the hero of struggle for the independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

""Imprisonment and torture could not break the resolve of freedom fighter Yasin Malik," he added.