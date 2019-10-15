Zartaj urges Fazal ur Rehman to avoid using seminary children for political purpose

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull has urged the chief of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), to avoid using seminary children for political purpose.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was spreading negative image in the society and the country by using school children for personal gains, she stated while talking to a private news channel program.

Zartaj Gull said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was improving the image of the country in the comity of nations, adding that the perception of the world about 'do more' and terrorism had been changed regarding Pakistan.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented the case of Muslim Ummah and the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir at the world highest forum in a successful manner.

In reply to a question about Maulana Fazal ur Rehman's march towards Islamabad, she said that Maulana Fazal ur Rehman and Opposition parties were trying to protect their leaders including Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif from the prison and corruption cases.

