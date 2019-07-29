Zero tolerance policy being pursued against quality of food being served to Hujjaj

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Brushing aside the complaints of inferior quality food being served to pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, Director General Hajj, Dr Sajid Yousfani said zero tolerance policy was being pursued regarding quality of food being served to Government Hajj Scheme pilgrims.

Talking to APP, he said a network has been working round the clock to check and ensure serving quality of food. Food coordinator and assistant food coordinator were assigned to persistently check the quality of food. The whole cooking process was being monitored threadbare. The kitchens of 13 catering companies were being religiously checked and monitored.

On receiving any complaint, the kitchen is sealed forthwith. He urged the pilgrims to lodge complaint against food, transport, accommodation or any other complaint to a dedicated Call Centre, established in Makkah to receive complaints of Pakistani pilgrims round the clock.

Hujajj can call to lodge complaints or queries on toll free number 800 1166622 from within Saudi Arabia, while +966125500418 can be dialed from Pakistan or any other part of the world. A complaint is automatically lodged and fed in the computerized Hajj Management System as soon as it landed at the Call Center from where it is forwarded to concerned department for redressal.

The 24 Hours Complaint Management System has also been set up to resolve problems of Hujjaj.

He said Pakistani taste food including mutton, chicken, rice, vegetables, sweet dish, lassi, fruit and mineral water was being provided to pilgrims thrice a day in hygienic manner.

He said a total of 135,000 pilgrims including 96,000 government and 39,000 private scheme have reached Saudi Arabia for performing the sacred religious ceremony. He said 50,000 pilgrims have reached Makkah Mukarma after visiting Madina Munawwara. While 8,000 pilgrims of government scheme were still residing at Madina Munawwara.

Seasonal staff of Religious Ministry, Hajj Medical Mission, Moavineen were ready to serve intending pilgrims. Monitoring of Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) were continuing. Haram Guides were available to guiding the pilgrims to their destinations. Special arrangements have been made to provide wheelchairs. Free helpline has been established for registering complaints of pilgrims. Ministry has established 9 dispensaries and a 40 bed hospital for providing emergency treatment to Hujjaj.