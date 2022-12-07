UrduPoint.com

Zero Tolerance Policy To Be Adopted In Combating Smog: Abbas Ali Shah

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Zero tolerance policy to be adopted in combating smog: Abbas Ali Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Forest Minister Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Wednesday stressed the need for supporting the government in the measures to eliminate smog, and every individual had to realize his responsibility in preventing the causes of smog.

In a press statement, he said that strict monitoring should be ensured of those who were causing smog in the forests.

In the context of environmental emergency, he said that all chief conservators should play a role in smog control.

The Forest Minister said that a zero tolerance policy should be adopted to combat smog.

He ordered that officers be mobilized in the field to intensify anti-smog activities.

He said that in the environmental emergency, the need and importance of forests had increased.

"We have to get rid of smog by ensuring the implementation of environmental emergencyin the province", he added.

