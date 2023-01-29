Ziaullah expresses grief on death of passenger lives in Lasbela accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu expressed sorrow on the death of precious human lives in a tragic traffic accident in Lasbela on Sunday.

Home Minister expressed heartfelt condolences with families of the deceased.

He also directed to provide all possible medical facilities to the injured and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Effective steps should be taken to prevent such accidents, he said adding implementing security measures and adherence to traffic laws was very important to avoid such accidents.