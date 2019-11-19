Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan thanks fans for liking her drama characters

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has thanked her fans for liking her roles in the dramas.In a post on social-networking website, the actress wrote, "It s not easy to play 2 different characters at the same time

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has thanked her fans for liking her roles in the dramas.In a post on social-networking website, the actress wrote, "It s not easy to play 2 different characters at the same time.

" Thankyou for loving me on Wednesday (Thora Sa Haq) and hating me on Saturday (Meray Pass Tum Ho), she added.It s not easy to play 2 different characters at the same time Btw, Thankyou for loving me on Wednesday ( thorasahaq) and hating me on Saturday.