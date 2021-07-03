UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Announce Divorce After 15-year Of Marriage

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 01:51 PM

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15-year of marriage

Both Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have decided to be as co-parents and family for each other but not as husband and wife in their new chapter of life.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2021) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao announced divorce after 15 years of marriage.

Taking to Twitter, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the joint statement of Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao.

They wrote: “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,”.

They further said: “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.

We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,”.

“We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” it added.

Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. The two share ten-year-old son Azad together.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Bollywood Twitter Aamir Khan Marriage Married Divorce Wife Kiran Rao December Family Share Love

Recent Stories

LHC CJ orders Punjab govt to conduct free burial i ..

14 minutes ago

Asif Ali Zardari’s health gradually improves

21 minutes ago

FO expresses sorrow over death of seven Canadian-P ..

37 minutes ago

WI defeats Pakistan in 2nd T20I on DLS method

52 minutes ago

Pakistan receives 2.5 m doses of moderna COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Covid-19 case and death counts slowly going up aga ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.