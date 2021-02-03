Aamir Khan leaves use of cell phone to focus on his professional work  

, ,

The Bollywood Star says that he has stopped using mobile till release of his next film “Laal Singh Chadda”.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 3rd, 2021) Bollywood Star Aamir Khan has decided to abandon use of cell phone till release of his next film “Laal Singh Chadda”.

The actor has made this decision focus on his ongoing project.

According to the latest reports, Aamir Khan says that he does not want to remain in contact with anyone during his professional work.

“I don’t want anyone to intercept between his private life and professional work,” the actor has been quoted as saying.

He also says: “ I think I’m becoming “addict” of using cell phone. It is affect my professional life,”.

Aamir Khan has always come up with unique ideas for his films.