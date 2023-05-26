Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims KRK

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that Fatima Sana Sheikh shares an amicable rapport with Aamir Khan's family, including his daughter Ira Khan, indicating a friendly bond.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2023) Film critic and actor Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK), renowned for his predictions in the realm of Bollywood, recently made an intriguing forecast concerning the renowned actor Aamir Khan.

In a tweet, KRK speculated about Aamir Khan's forthcoming nuptials, suggesting that he is soon to tie the knot with Fatima Sana Shaikh, a talented young actress. Adding fuel to the fire, KRK further alleged that Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh have been romantically involved since their collaboration in the films "Dangal" and "Thugs of Hindostan".

Fatima Sana Sheikh shares an amicable rapport with Aamir Khan's family, including his daughter Ira Khan, indicating a friendly bond.

Fatima Sana Sheikh has previously worked alongside Aamir Khan in the aforementioned films, strengthening their professional association.

These speculations have triggered a series of rumors within the Indian media, revolving around the alleged close relationship between Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Certain reports have even gone so far as to suggest that their supposed connection played a role in the divorce between Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative.