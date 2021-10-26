Abrarul Haq catches fans hearts by new song

(@FahadShabbir)

Baby Shak Karti hey is the new song that has featured renowned singer Saba Qamar and unveiled an interesting aspect of the life of the married couples.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2021) Singer Abrar ul Haq hit the music industry with a new song Baby Shak Karti hey.

The Bilo Singer caught fans hearts by his new song featuring Saba Qamar. The song is about the married couples, unveiling a bitter fact through a lighter manner.

Abrar ul Haq every times comes with an interesting song Preeto and Pardesi. Actress Saba Qamar was featured in the song.

A singer fan had commented on the song on YouTube, "Hahahha too good man , the best thing about his songs is it will lift up your mood, no matter how you feel it will bring a smile on your face,". He called Abrarul Haq a king.

"King will always be a king," the fan said.