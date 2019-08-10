UrduPoint.com
Actress Meera Passport Seized In Dubai

Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:51 PM

Actress Meera passport seized in Dubai

Dubai Authorities have seized actress Meera passport

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Dubai Authorities have seized actress Meera passport.Her departure to Pakistan will be delayed due to seizure of her passport.Hassan, Manager of actress Meera has said Meera's passport had expired, therefore, it was seized by Dubai authorities.

New passport of Meera has been prepared and she will return to Pakistan within a day or two.

