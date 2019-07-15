UrduPoint.com
Actress Sanam Baloch Celebrates 33rd Birthday

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 50 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:09 AM

Actress Sanam Baloch celebrates 33rd birthday

Sanam also shared a video of her cake on her Instagram account.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) Actress and morning show host Sanam Baloch is celebrating her 33rd birthday today.

The actress is apparently having an amazing birthday with friends and family.

“khush rahein , duaaon mey yaad rakhein 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #happybirthdaytome #familygoals #bestfriendgoals #birthdaywishes #thankyou love you alllll 💕💕💕💕,” she wrote as shared her video cutting the cake.

Fellow celebs and fans also wished Sanam on her birthday.

Actor Haroon Shahid, her co-star in drama Khas, said, “A very Happy Birthday to you @thesanambaloch You're one the best co-stars that I've gotten to work with! Doston ki dost Sanam Baloch 😁 all the best for the year and hope to see you soon!!”

Meanwhile, actress Sabar Qamar and Sarah Khan also extended wishes for Sanam.

Sanam thanked them all for their lovely wishes.

Here’s to wishing Sanam a very happy birthday!

