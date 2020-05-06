Ajoka Theater Pakistan Arranges An Online Theater Festival "Coronologue"

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Ajoka Theater Pakistan has arranged an online Theater Festival titled "Coronologue" amid COVID-19 Lockdown. An organizer of the event said, send 1-3 entries of up to 10 minutes duration for this exciting and innovative theater festival.

The Monologue should be one or two person Performances with Stand up Comedy acts, record it on your smart phone/ laptop cameras as a single cut but well rehearsed,he started.

He said that duration must be Up to 10 minutes for each entry along with script and participants from any part of the world can participate.

Act can be played in any languages, urdu, English, any other Pakistani language and Jury would be comprising from eminent theater personalities.

The Selected 5 performances will be presented live on social media and Ajoka's Youtube channel and the selected entries will also be performed on stage after the lockdown.

He said that only a person is required to fill the registration form through given link with required information about the entry and participantRegistration Link: https://forms.gle/YuS9wVo3Xiij4Cot8