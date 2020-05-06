UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajoka Theater Pakistan Arranges An Online Theater Festival "Coronologue"

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:05 PM

Ajoka Theater Pakistan arranges an Online Theater Festival

Ajoka Theater Pakistan has arranged an online Theater Festival titled "Coronologue" amid COVID-19 Lockdown. An organizer of the event said, send 1-3 entries of up to 10 minutes duration for this exciting and innovative theater festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Ajoka Theater Pakistan has arranged an online Theater Festival titled "Coronologue" amid COVID-19 Lockdown. An organizer of the event said, send 1-3 entries of up to 10 minutes duration for this exciting and innovative theater festival.

The Monologue should be one or two person Performances with Stand up Comedy acts, record it on your smart phone/ laptop cameras as a single cut but well rehearsed,he started.

He said that duration must be Up to 10 minutes for each entry along with script and participants from any part of the world can participate.

Act can be played in any languages, urdu, English, any other Pakistani language and Jury would be comprising from eminent theater personalities.

The Selected 5 performances will be presented live on social media and Ajoka's Youtube channel and the selected entries will also be performed on stage after the lockdown.

He said that only a person is required to fill the registration form through given link with required information about the entry and participantRegistration Link: https://forms.gle/YuS9wVo3Xiij4Cot8

Related Topics

Pakistan World Social Media Event From

Recent Stories

Remaining JCPOA Countries Know Iran's Response If ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Says US Death Toll Projections 'Out of Whack ..

3 minutes ago

Remaining Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPO ..

8 minutes ago

Stocks enjoy further gains as virus restrictions a ..

44 seconds ago

No talking or goal celebrations as S. Korea reboot ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan earns $ 526 million by exporting transpor ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.