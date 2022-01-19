Alhamra Theater Festival to kick off on 20th

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :A ten-day Alhamra Theater Festival will start with the inaugural play "Permasher Singh' by Maas Foundation on Jan 20 ( Thursday) at the Alhamra Art Center.

According to a LAC spokesperson here on Wednesday, the 24th theatre festival will feature 10 plays by different theater groups of Pakistan.

The play, "Permasher Singh," is an adaptation of the short story of Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi and it is directed by President Maas Foundation Aamir Nawaz.

Nawaz shared that performance of "Permasher Singh" was a gift for all those theatre lovers who strongly believed in interfaith harmony.

The play will be staged at Alhamra Hall 2 at sharp 6. 30pm.

The festival will continue till January 29.