Amitabh Bachchan Warns People Of Spreading Covid-19 Cases In India

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:03 PM

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-19 cases in India

The Bollywood superstar has urged fans not be lax and follow the protocols even though Covid-19 cases in some areas have declined.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has warned the public about the worsening situation of Covid-19 in India.

Taking to social media, the Bollywood superstar issued a dire notice to the fans about the fast spreading cases of Coronavirus.

He wrote: “Even though conditions on CoviD, in some locations may be seeing a decline .. PLEASE DO NOT be lax .. keep the protocol .. Wash hands, wear masks, keep the distance, control travel to the very essentials, and follow the time limits .. and get VACCINATED”

