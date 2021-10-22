UrduPoint.com

Anaya Panday Expressed Consent To Manage Drugs For Aryan Khan: Reports

The NCB officials who conducted raid at the house of the actress has taken her cell phone into custody to further probe the case.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2021) Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey expressed her consent to arrange drugs for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, the latest reports revealed on Friday.

The reports said that mobile chat between both Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan showed that they talked about the drugs and she accepted his demand to manage ganja for him.

They revealed that the actress was directed by the Narcotics Control board officials to appear once more for further investigation.

The NCB officials had raided Ananya house for a 2pm questioning and they took her phone into custody.

Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, has been in jail since he was arrested during a routine cruise ship drug raid on the 3rd of October.

The case of Aryan Khan is getting more complex as recently his bail plea was rejected for the second time, with his legal team moving the case to Bombay High Court.

