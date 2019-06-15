UrduPoint.com
Anupam Kher Meets Anushka Sharma In London; Has A Chit-chat Session

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 03:52 PM

Anupam Kher recently met Anushka Sharma and had a chit-chat session with his "favourite" actress in London

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) Anupam Kher recently met Anushka Sharma and had a chit-chat session with his "favourite" actress in London. The actress has taken off to London to support her husband and India cricket captain Virat Kohli during the ongoing World Cup series.On Friday, the veteran actor took to his Instagram account to share his and Anushka Sharma's photo and wrote: "It was so wonderful to meet one of my favourites Anushka in London.

We haven't worked much together but I have always admired her for her work and her cool attitude."The veteran actor further added that they bonded over "films, power of failure, army life and of course, our favourite Virat Kohli".

Although they haven't worked much together, they were seen together in Yash Raj Films' Jab Tak Hai Jaan also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, Kher and Sharma were also seen in Badmaash Company with Shahid Kapoor.

