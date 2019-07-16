UrduPoint.com
Anushka Says She Married Virat At A ‘young’ Age Because She Was In Love

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 45 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

“I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love," she said.

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th July, 2019) Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has opened up about her marriage with cricketer Virat Kohli at a supposedly young age of 29.

Anushka, now 31, in an interview with Filmfare revealed why she felt the need to get married before crossing 30.

"Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don't care about your personal lives, whether you're married or whether you're a mother. We need to get out of this headspace,” she added.

The Zero actress went on to say, "Marriage was a natural progression.

I've always stood for women being treated equally. So, I wouldn't want to experience the most beautiful moment of my life with fear in mind.”

“If a man doesn't think twice before getting married and continues to work, then why should a woman think about it?” she said.

“I'm happy that more actresses have got married. People in love are going out there and expressing it. It's so beautiful to see happy couples together," Anushka added.

Anushka and Virat, who got married in December 2017, are among the most adored celebrity couples.

Virat and Anushka got married in Italy in what can be called a dream wedding. They routinely post their pictures together from across the globe much to the delight of their fans.

