Ariana Grand Ties Knot With Dalton Gomez

Tue 18th May 2021

California: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2021) The singer of international fame Ariana Grande tied knot with her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend.

The couple got engaged five months ago as 27-year old singer started dating Dalton Gomez, 25, last year in January.

Interestingly, the marriage ceremony was very tiny and intimate as less than 20 people took part in it. According to Peoples Magazine, the room was so happy and full of love.

Grande’s representative confirmed the marriage.

According to Celebrity website TMZ, the wedding ceremony took place at Grande’s home in Montecito, Southern California.

Earlier, she was engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in 2018 but they got separated within five months. Grande was also in a long relationship with rapper Mac Miller, who died of an accidental drug overdose about four months after their relationship that came to an end three years ago in 2018.

