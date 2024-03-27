Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas Welcome Their First Baby
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2024 | 09:21 PM
The couple shares the joyous news with their fans on the social media, and expresses the gratitude for the arrival of their bundle of joy.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2024) Renowned actors Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world.
The couple shared the joyous news with their fans on the social media, and expressed the gratitude for the arrival of their bundle of joy.
They announced, “We are delighted to announce the birth of our beautiful daughter, Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui. We are immensely grateful to the Almighty for blessing us with this precious gift,”.
Zara and Asad requested their well-wishers to keep them in their prayers as they embarked on this new journey of parenthood.
Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas tied the knot in 2017, marking the beginning of their marital journey.
Previously, during an interview, Asad Siddiqui revealed the challenges they faced when their child was born prematurely.
He shared, “Although our child, whom we named 'Aurangzeb', faced initial complications, unfortunately, we lost him. However, we believe in the will of Allah and are grateful for the time we had with our son,”.
The couple's fans and well-wishers are extending their heartfelt congratulations on the arrival of their baby girl.
Recent Stories
No attempt to undermine China-Pakistan cooperation will succeed: Jian
LG&CD dept, SNG agree to prepare new models of solid waste management in Punjab
Warsaw recalls Eurocorps commander amid intelligence probe
Seven candidates secure unopposed victory in Punjab Senate race
PCB announces inter-club One-Day tournament
Pak-Iran transit trade strengthening through enhanced road-rail connectivity: Ah ..
SC adjourns case pertaining FIA's notices to journalists
Tunisian court condemns four to death for 2013 killing of politician
Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists
Grim search for six bodies in Baltimore bridge-ship collision continues
ICC delegation calls on PCB Chairman
Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate elections unveiled
More Stories From Showbiz
-
First heroine of Pakistani cinema Asha Posley remembered2 days ago
-
Taapsee Pannu ties knot with Mathias Boe2 days ago
-
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas5 days ago
-
Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam6 days ago
-
Daniel Bruhl on playing Karl Lagerfeld: 'He walked like a matador'14 days ago
-
Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan15 days ago
-
How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her calls?15 days ago
-
Aya Nakamura faces 'racist' backlash over rumoured Olympics show16 days ago
-
Rumours of Aya Nakamura Olympics performance spark far-right backlash16 days ago
-
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest16 days ago
-
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances18 days ago
-
Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect19 days ago