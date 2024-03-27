Open Menu

 Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas Welcome Their First Baby

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2024 | 09:21 PM

The couple shares the joyous news with their fans on the social media, and expresses the gratitude for the arrival of their bundle of joy.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2024) Renowned actors Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas welcomed their first child, a daughter, into the world.

They announced, “We are delighted to announce the birth of our beautiful daughter, Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui. We are immensely grateful to the Almighty for blessing us with this precious gift,”.

Zara and Asad requested their well-wishers to keep them in their prayers as they embarked on this new journey of parenthood.

Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas tied the knot in 2017, marking the beginning of their marital journey.

Previously, during an interview, Asad Siddiqui revealed the challenges they faced when their child was born prematurely.

He shared, “Although our child, whom we named 'Aurangzeb', faced initial complications, unfortunately, we lost him. However, we believe in the will of Allah and are grateful for the time we had with our son,”.

The couple's fans and well-wishers are extending their heartfelt congratulations on the arrival of their baby girl.

