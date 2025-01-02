Bushra Ansari Reveals Reasons To Marry Javed Sheikh
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 02, 2025 | 07:18 PM
Actress says she had told Qazi wajid that she may get involved in a relationship but Javed keeps jumping from one branch to another
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2025) Pakistani drama industry’s renowned actress Bushra Ansari revealed the reason behind refusal to marry actor Javed Sheikh.
Bushra Bibi said that late actor Qazi Wajid once advised her to marry Javed Sheikh.
Bushra Ansari and Javed Sheikh recently appeared on a private tv morning show, where they shared several interesting details about their personal lives and careers.
During the show, Bushra Ansari mentioned, “Qazi Wajid once told me that you should marry Javed Sheikh. You two would look great together.” In response, Bushra laughingly said, “I called Javed and told him about it, and he also started laughing.
”
Bushra Ansari further added, “I told Qazi Wajid that I may get involved in a relationship, but Javed keeps jumping from one branch to another; he won’t be under my control,”.
Throughout the morning show, Javed Sheikh smiled at Bushra Ansari’s revelations and did not react. Bushra also said that Javed enjoyed making jokes on set, and she told him that she hoped their videos did not go viral and people did not link their Names together.
It may be mentioned here that Bushra Bibi and Javed Sheikh have been close friends for a long time. They both worked together in numerous dramas and films and their pairing has always been well-loved.
