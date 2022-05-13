Cannes unfurls blood-red carpet for gory films

The Cannes Film Festival has a strong stomach

Having handed its top prize, the Palme d'Or, to the blood-soaked "Titane" last year, there is more horror on the slate for the 75th edition that kicks off on May 17.

Among the most anticipated entries is the return of body-horror maestro David Cronenberg with "Crimes of the Future".

The new tale from the twisted genius behind "The Fly", "Crash" and "Videodrome" is set in a future world where people undergo disgusting surgical alterations for the sake of art and sexual pleasure, starring Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen.

The festival's opening film is also an ode to the horror genre, though this time with a tongue firmly in its cheek -- "Final Cut" is a pastiche of zombie films from the makers of Oscar-winning silent movie "The Artist".

It is not a one-off. Cannes opened with another zombie comedy, Jim Jarmusch's "The Dead Don't Die", in 2019.