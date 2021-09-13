UrduPoint.com

Comedy King 'Lehri' Remembered On His 9th Death Anniversary

Mon 13th September 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Legendary comedian actor Safirullah Siddiqui, also known as 'Lehri', was remembered on his 9th death anniversary today (September 13) to pay homages for his unforgettable services for entertainment industry.

Lehri was one of greatest comedians who made his name through his film career starting from 1950s and lasted until the 1980s. He won the Nigar Award for around a dozen films.

His first film "Anokhi" was released in 1956, and his last production was "Dhanak" in 1986. The vast majority of his films have been in urdu, though he did perform in a few Punjabi productions.

After independence, he along with his family, migrated to Pakistan and settled in Karachi. He performed on radio and stage before entering the film industry, ptv news channel reported.

He is still considered as one of the most acclaimed comedians of South Asia.

Lehri acted in approximately 225 films and his first film was Anokhi released in 1956, while his last production was Dhanak in 1986.

The vast majority of his films had been in Urdu, though he did perform in a few Punjabi productions.

He won the Nigar Award for the best performance for various films between 1964 and 1986.

Lehri's forte was the quip and in his monotone, his audience became used to finding a brand of quiet, almost surreptitious humor.

To critics and to his fans, his restrained style came to personify the 'decency' of times gone by. After the mid-1980s, Lehri was reduced to occasional appearances on television and newspaper columns.

He died on September 13, 2012 in Karachi, aged 83, from lung, kidney diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart issues.

Lehri would be always remembered by his unique style of comedy and the characters which he played.

