Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova Wins Miss World Contest
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2024 | 01:46 PM
Pyszkova emerged victorious among 111 contestants during the event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2024) Krystyna Pyszkova, a 24-year-old model from the Czech Republic, secured the 71st Miss World title at the Mumbai ceremony. Karolina Bielawska of Poland, Miss World 2022, passed the crown to her successor, while Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon became the First Runner-Up.
Pyszkova emerged victorious among 111 contestants during the event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India. Besides modeling, she is a student and volunteer, founding the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation. Pursuing degrees in Law and business Administration, she showcased her talents amidst stiff competition.
The pageant featured preliminary contests in fitness, beauty, talent, and public speaking, narrowing down the initial 112 beauty queens to the Top 40, then the Top 12, and finally the Top 8
After a rigorous Q&A session and presentations to 'Shark Tank India' moguls, Pyszkova clinched the title, leaving behind Yasmina Zeytoun of Lebanon, Aché Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo of Botswana.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct
Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances2 days ago
-
Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect3 days ago
-
Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March9 days ago
-
SZA: the witty pop chameleon with the most Grammy nods10 days ago
-
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America16 days ago
-
Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts17 days ago
-
70th Birthday of Abida Parveen celebrated20 days ago
-
Cillian Murphy opens Berlin film fest with Irish scandal25 days ago
-
Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan25 days ago
-
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakistan1 month ago
-
Film actress Nighat Butt remembered1 month ago
-
Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again1 month ago