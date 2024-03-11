Open Menu

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova Wins Miss World Contest

Published March 11, 2024

Pyszkova emerged victorious among 111 contestants during the event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2024) Krystyna Pyszkova, a 24-year-old model from the Czech Republic, secured the 71st Miss World title at the Mumbai ceremony. Karolina Bielawska of Poland, Miss World 2022, passed the crown to her successor, while Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon became the First Runner-Up.

Pyszkova emerged victorious among 111 contestants during the event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India. Besides modeling, she is a student and volunteer, founding the Krystyna Pyszko Foundation. Pursuing degrees in Law and business Administration, she showcased her talents amidst stiff competition.

The pageant featured preliminary contests in fitness, beauty, talent, and public speaking, narrowing down the initial 112 beauty queens to the Top 40, then the Top 12, and finally the Top 8

After a rigorous Q&A session and presentations to 'Shark Tank India' moguls, Pyszkova clinched the title, leaving behind Yasmina Zeytoun of Lebanon, Aché Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo of Botswana.

