UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faakhir Mehmood Appeals For Joining National Cause To Make 'polio Free' Pakistan

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 03:21 PM

Faakhir Mehmood appeals for joining national cause to make 'polio free' Pakistan

Famous Pakistani singer Fakhir Mehmood Saturday appealed to the nation, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Famous Pakistani singer Fakhir Mehmood Saturday appealed to the nation, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

While talking to private news channel during his participation in two-days polio awareness campaign in Islamabad F9 park, he asked the citizens to come and join the national cause for the better future of the country and save their child from this diseases under the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. "The parents should cooperate with the polio special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added.

He said that Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free. He also said that these two days of awareness program was launched by Ministry of health where citizens of Islamabad will get free 'One vision stickers' for their vehicles to sensitize people.

He said two-days of polio awareness drive would continue till tomorrow (October 13) in F-9 park Islamabad. The singer also appealed to the media to support the government in shunning the negative propaganda against polio.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Polio Vehicles October Media All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Equatorial Guinea on Inde ..

23 minutes ago

WAM strengthens media cooperation with Spanish new ..

38 minutes ago

Top candidate's running mate in Afghan poll claims ..

2 minutes ago

SE Gepco holds open kutchery in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Turkey Neutralizes 415 'Terrorists' in Northern Sy ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Spanish King on National ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.