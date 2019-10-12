Faakhir Mehmood appeals for joining national cause to make 'polio free' Pakistan

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Famous Pakistani singer Fakhir Mehmood Saturday appealed to the nation, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society.

While talking to private news channel during his participation in two-days polio awareness campaign in Islamabad F9 park, he asked the citizens to come and join the national cause for the better future of the country and save their child from this diseases under the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. "The parents should cooperate with the polio special teams so that the set target could be achieved," he added.

He said that Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free. He also said that these two days of awareness program was launched by Ministry of health where citizens of Islamabad will get free 'One vision stickers' for their vehicles to sensitize people.

He said two-days of polio awareness drive would continue till tomorrow (October 13) in F-9 park Islamabad. The singer also appealed to the media to support the government in shunning the negative propaganda against polio.