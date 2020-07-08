Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of his death

(@fidahassanain)

The folk singer says he is recovering from his illness and has thanked his fans for praying for his good health and speedy recovery.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2020) Popular folk singer Attaullah Khan Esa Khelvi rejected the rumours regarding his death, the reports said here on Wednesday.

Through his Facebook page, Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi shared a video in which he rejected the news of his death.

“I am Alive Alhamdulillah and rumors that I am no more are totally incorrect,” said Khelvi in his video message for the fans.

He stated that he was recovering from his illness and thanked his fans for praying for his good health. The singer said he is recovering from his illness and thanked his fans for praying for his recovery.

It is not for the first time that Khelvi came to know about fake news regarding his death on social media as many times he was declared dead.