UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Director Bertrand Tavernier Dies At 79: Film Institute

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 26 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:57 PM

French director Bertrand Tavernier dies at 79: film institute

Award-winning French film director Bertrand Tavernier has died aged 79, the Lumiere film institute of which he was president, announced on Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Award-winning French film director Bertrand Tavernier has died aged 79, the Lumiere film institute of which he was president, announced on Thursday.

An icon in France, Tavernier was also famous internationally, winning a Bafta award for best foreign-language film with "La Vie et Rien d'Autre" ("Life and Nothing But"), a Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival for "L'Appat" ("The Bait"), a career award at the Venice film festival as well as an Oscar nomination.

Tavernier started his career with mystery films, but later shifted to movies depicting contemporary French society, often with a critical point of view, reflecting his own left-wing convictions.

A fan of 20th-century American cinema, Tavernier was also dedicated to protecting the French cinematic heritage.

Related Topics

Film And Movies France Died Berlin Venice Gold Oscar Best

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

24 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

54 minutes ago

Iraq gets 336,000 vaccine doses through UN initiat ..

17 minutes ago

US Senate to Take Up Asian Hate Crimes Bill on Apr ..

17 minutes ago

England captain Morgan out of final two India ODIs ..

17 minutes ago

Germany to demand negative Covid test from all air ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.