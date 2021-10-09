Genesis postpone UK tour dates over positive Covid tests

UrduPoint.com

English rock group Genesis has been forced to cancel four UK tour dates after band members tested positive for coronavirus ahead of shows in London and Glasgow

London, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :English rock group Genesis has been forced to cancel four UK tour dates after band members tested positive for coronavirus ahead of shows in London and Glasgow.

The band, which found massive international success in the 1980s, said in a statement on Friday they were "devastated" the show that evening and performances over the following three days would not go ahead.

The statement did not say whether the positive tests had impacted plans for Genesis' upcoming North America tour, which is due to start in Chicago on November 15.

"Following guidance and advice from the Government, it is with huge regret that the final four shows of Genesis' Last Domino? Tour... have had to be postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests within the band," the statement said.

"This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events. They hate having to take these steps but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority.

They look forward to seeing you upon their return." The band said it was working to reschedule the postponed shows at the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow and London's O2 Arena and would announce new dates "as soon as possible".

Tickets purchased for the performances will remain valid for the rearranged shows, they said.

The upcoming tour of the US and Canada is due to include shows in Washington DC, Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia.

The 2021 tours, Genesis' first since 2007, has seen the line-up of Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford expanded to include Collins's 20-year-old son Nicholas on drums.

The band's original trio are all now in their early 70s.

Collins, who previously provided vocals and drums, has been left unable to play because of lingering health problems.

