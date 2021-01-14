Hadiqa Kiani is super excited for her upcoming drama ‘Raqeeb Se’

(@fidahassanain)

Raqeeb Se is a drama whereHadiqa Kiani is appearing for the first time as an actress.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2021) Renowned singer Hadiqa Kiani is super excited for her upcoming drama.

Taking to Twitter, Hadiqa Kiani shared her on-set pictures for her first drama “Raqeeb se”.

Written by Bee Gul and directed by Kashif Nisar would release on January 20, 2021 on Hum tv.

The drama has been produced on the basis of inspiration of Faiz’s poem of the same name but the promises to be quite different from Bee Gul’s previous dramatic works.

Hadiqa Kiani is trying her luck for the first as an actress in this upcoming drama as earlier she is known for her remarkable songs and soothing heart-catching voice.