UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hareem Shah’s New Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:40 PM

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social media

The TikToker is seen drooling over the picture of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with a background music: “Tum Chalay Ao Paharon Ki Qasam,”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2021) TikTok Star Hareem Shah’s new video in which she was seen dribbling the picture of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari which went viral on social media on Friday.

The TikTokker was acting in the video and was watching the picture of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with a song in the back.

“Tum Chalay Ao Paharon Ki Qasam,” was the song Hareem Shah was enjoying while showing and watching Bilawal’s picture.

This is not for the first time that the TikToker has expressed love for Bilawal because she already liked the PPP Chairam.

Last year, Hareem Shah clearly said during an interview to a tv channel that she seriously liked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. However, she responded to a question about her wish to marry him, saying that she could not marry him.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Social Media TV Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Love Hareem Shah

Recent Stories

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

54 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

2 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.