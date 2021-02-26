Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social media

(@fidahassanain)

The TikToker is seen drooling over the picture of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with a background music: “Tum Chalay Ao Paharon Ki Qasam,”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2021) TikTok Star Hareem Shah’s new video in which she was seen dribbling the picture of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari which went viral on social media on Friday.

The TikTokker was acting in the video and was watching the picture of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with a song in the back.

“Tum Chalay Ao Paharon Ki Qasam,” was the song Hareem Shah was enjoying while showing and watching Bilawal’s picture.

This is not for the first time that the TikToker has expressed love for Bilawal because she already liked the PPP Chairam.

Last year, Hareem Shah clearly said during an interview to a tv channel that she seriously liked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. However, she responded to a question about her wish to marry him, saying that she could not marry him.