How Does Bushra Ansari React If Someone Ignore Her Calls?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2024 | 05:32 PM

How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her calls?

The actress has shared her experiences with the fans and followers on her YouTube channel.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2024) Renowned actress Bushra Ansari has recently shared valuable advice with her followers, emphasizing the importance of self-respect and boundaries in relationships.

Through her popular YouTube channel, Ansari regularly engages with her admirers, offering insights and discussing various facets of life.

In a recent video upload, the veteran actress encouraged her audience to prioritize self-worth, stating, "If someone overlooks you, separate from them with love." She candidly shared her approach to unanswered calls, highlighting that while she may not respond to every call, consistent disregard from someone who claims to care indicates a lack of regard for the relationship.

Ansari's advice extended to practical measures, as she revealed her personal rule: “If someone fails to answer my call after three attempts, I block and delete their number,”.

