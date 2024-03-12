How Does Bushra Ansari React If Someone Ignore Her Calls?
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 12, 2024 | 05:32 PM
The actress has shared her experiences with the fans and followers on her YouTube channel.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2024) Renowned actress Bushra Ansari has recently shared valuable advice with her followers, emphasizing the importance of self-respect and boundaries in relationships.
Through her popular YouTube channel, Ansari regularly engages with her admirers, offering insights and discussing various facets of life.
In a recent video upload, the veteran actress encouraged her audience to prioritize self-worth, stating, "If someone overlooks you, separate from them with love." She candidly shared her approach to unanswered calls, highlighting that while she may not respond to every call, consistent disregard from someone who claims to care indicates a lack of regard for the relationship.
Ansari's advice extended to practical measures, as she revealed her personal rule: “If someone fails to answer my call after three attempts, I block and delete their number,”.
Recent Stories
Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables
Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in HBL PSL 9 season
Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb
PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Cricket match held in Larkana in Memory of Ayaz Soomro
Most markets push higher as US inflation data looms
Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in afternoon trade
India seizes properties worth millions in IIOJK under social crimes pretext
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Aya Nakamura faces 'racist' backlash over rumoured Olympics show19 hours ago
-
Rumours of Aya Nakamura Olympics performance spark far-right backlash20 hours ago
-
Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest1 day ago
-
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances3 days ago
-
Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect4 days ago
-
Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March10 days ago
-
SZA: the witty pop chameleon with the most Grammy nods11 days ago
-
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America17 days ago
-
Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts18 days ago
-
70th Birthday of Abida Parveen celebrated21 days ago
-
Cillian Murphy opens Berlin film fest with Irish scandal26 days ago
-
Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan26 days ago