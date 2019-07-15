Bollywood's superhero Hrithik Roshan's latest release 'Super 30' has been fetching a humungous response from the audience and critics

The film, which arrived in theatres on July 12, had a decent opening at the Box Office and showed an upward trend over the weekend.In the meantime, the Hrithik-starrer is the latest victim to fall prey to piracy.

Days after the film was released across the country, illegal sites like Tamilrockers have released it online for free. Since the film is now available online for free, chances are likely that the Box Office collection of the film is likely to be hampered in the coming daysThis is not the first time TamilRockers has leaked a film on the internet.

And they have not only targetted Bollywood films but have also leaked many Hollywood and southern films. Big-budget films like 'Kesari', 'Gully Boy', 'Manikarnika', 'Simmba', 'Total Dhamaal', 'Uri' have fallen victim to online privacy.Super 30' is based on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 programme to train underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance.

Hrithik plays the math wizard. The film is supported by actors like Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Shrivastava, Virendra Saxena, Pankaj Tripathi and Amit Sadh form the supporting cast.Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30' has been collectively produced by Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.