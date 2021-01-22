Hunerkada to hold musical evening tomorrow

Hunerkada, an art school will hold musical evening to promote artistic skills and integrity of emerging singers and to provide night full of soulfoul tunes to twin citizens on January 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Hunerkada, an art school will hold musical evening to promote artistic skills and integrity of emerging singers and to provide night full of soulfoul tunes to twin citizens on January 23. The musical night will feature renowned singers and entertainers including Jamal Shah, Sannan Mehboob, Nauman Lashari, Jia Nauman, Aisha Ishaq and Ishaq Ismail. They would enthral the audience with their spell bounding performances with all provinces' music hits. Night will include many events including food, art activities and night full of music, an official said on Friday.

Jamming session is part of regular activity to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the folk artists for their contribution in the field of singing, he stated.

He said that "as much as we would have liked it gone, Covid is still in the air, so there will be limited seats, and you all are advised to wear face masks and adhere to the SOPs, so that the virus spread can be contained".