UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hunerkada To Hold Musical Evening Tomorrow

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:15 PM

Hunerkada to hold musical evening tomorrow

Hunerkada, an art school will hold musical evening to promote artistic skills and integrity of emerging singers and to provide night full of soulfoul tunes to twin citizens on January 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Hunerkada, an art school will hold musical evening to promote artistic skills and integrity of emerging singers and to provide night full of soulfoul tunes to twin citizens on January 23. The musical night will feature renowned singers and entertainers including Jamal Shah, Sannan Mehboob, Nauman Lashari, Jia Nauman, Aisha Ishaq and Ishaq Ismail. They would enthral the audience with their spell bounding performances with all provinces' music hits. Night will include many events including food, art activities and night full of music, an official said on Friday.

Jamming session is part of regular activity to preserve and promote the musical heritage of different areas of the country and give recognition to the folk artists for their contribution in the field of singing, he stated.

He said that "as much as we would have liked it gone, Covid is still in the air, so there will be limited seats, and you all are advised to wear face masks and adhere to the SOPs, so that the virus spread can be contained".

Related Topics

Music Jamal Shah January All

Recent Stories

Russia, Myanmar Sign Bilateral Aviation Safety Agr ..

4 minutes ago

Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed to head inquiry ..

12 minutes ago

US Guardsmen Allowed Back Into Capitol After Being ..

4 minutes ago

New Racing Club boss Pizzi setting 'highest possib ..

4 minutes ago

House Business Advisory Committee of Senate meet

4 minutes ago

Main power grid covers all 74 county-level areas i ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.