Indian film Star Sana Khan quits showbiz to follow the path of her creator

The actress says that she is quitting showbiz and should never be asked again for it as she wants to serve the humanity and follow the path to her creator.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Oct 9th, 2020) Bollywood star and popular actress Sana Khan has decided to quit showbiz in order to serve humanity and to follow the path of her creator.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her message in Roman urdu and discussed the reason that why she was quitting showbiz industry. She wrote: “ From today onwards, I have decided to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to God to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to,”.

She also said that she should not be asked again for showbiz work henceforth.

Sana Khan also deleted several pictures from Instagram account.

“My happiest moment, May Almighty help me and guide me in this journey,” she prayed.

She was known for her several characters as actress in Bollywood film industry. She also performed in Bigg Boss 6 and was seen in “Jai Ho”—the movie in which Salman Khan also appeared. She also worked in Tamil and Telugu films. The colleagues and fans welcomed her decisions on social media besides many others who also came up with different views.

Last year, Zara Wasim quit showbiz industry in the same way and went viral on social media while the traditional media ran headlines on her decision.