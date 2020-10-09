UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Film Star Sana Khan Quits Showbiz To Follow The Path Of Her Creator

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:29 PM

Indian film Star Sana Khan quits showbiz to follow the path of her creator

The actress says that she is quitting showbiz and should never be asked again for it as she wants to serve the humanity and follow the path to her creator.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Oct 9th, 2020) Bollywood star and popular actress Sana Khan has decided to quit showbiz in order to serve humanity and to follow the path of her creator.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared her message in Roman urdu and discussed the reason that why she was quitting showbiz industry. She wrote: “ From today onwards, I have decided to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to God to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to,”.

She also said that she should not be asked again for showbiz work henceforth.

Sana Khan also deleted several pictures from Instagram account.

“My happiest moment, May Almighty help me and guide me in this journey,” she prayed.

She was known for her several characters as actress in Bollywood film industry. She also performed in Bigg Boss 6 and was seen in “Jai Ho”—the movie in which Salman Khan also appeared. She also worked in Tamil and Telugu films. The colleagues and fans welcomed her decisions on social media besides many others who also came up with different views.

Last year, Zara Wasim quit showbiz industry in the same way and went viral on social media while the traditional media ran headlines on her decision.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Showbiz Bollywood Salman Khan Social Media Guide Same Sana Khan May God Media All From Industry Instagram

Recent Stories

Tripartite Meeting Of The Heads Of External Politi ..

5 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific to increase Dubai-Manila frequency to ..

9 minutes ago

MoHAP highlights its mental health services provid ..

11 minutes ago

TECNO Camon 16 premier; Pre-Order sale starts toda ..

15 minutes ago

World’s first 48MP Dual Selfie & 64MP Quad Rear ..

24 minutes ago

There is a big difference between situations in li ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.