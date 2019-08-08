Ayushmann Khurrana, who has four projects in his kitty, says he has always been a restless actor.Ayushmann's line-up includes the entertainer "Dream Girl", in which he will be shown as someone with a special ability of talking in female voice

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Ayushmann Khurrana, who has four projects in his kitty, says he has always been a restless actor.Ayushmann's line-up includes the entertainer "Dream Girl", in which he will be shown as someone with a special ability of talking in female voice.

"Bala" deals with premature balding among men. In "Gulabo Sitabo", he will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", he will be championing the sensitive issue of gay relationship in India.These four films will present me in four absolutely different avatars that no one has ever seen me play.

I'm actually supremely excited about doing such different films because they push me in different directions," said the "Badhaai Ho" actor.He is relishing the challenge they have posed."I have been consciously working towards disrupting content and constantly giving the audience something new to see, to talk about and to enjoy.

The next four films are some of the best scripts that I have ever read in my career and I'm really excited to present these films to people who love to see good cinema," he shared, adding: "As an actor, I have always been a restless one.

I have always chosen the new and walked the unknown path because it has always triggered me creatively. It has always pushed me to perform and deliver the best."He likes taking big risks. "It (Taking risks) gets the best out of me and my next four films will again see me challenge myself.

I live to entertain the audience and I hope these films will deliver the maximum dose of entertainment," he said."I have worked hard to win the confidence of some of the best filmmakers of our country. I'm only grateful that they have trusted me with their vision and made me a part of their beautiful, disruptive cinematic world," he added.