Jacqueline Fernandez comes under fire over changing name spelling on Instagram

(@Abdulla99267510)

Jacqueline modified her Instagram handle from "Jacqueline" to "Jacqueliene," while keeping her surname unchanged.

Mumbai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2023) Race 2 actress Jacqueline Fernandez faced backlash after altering Instagram name spelling.

Jacqueline Fernandez, known for her roles in films like Race 2, has recently made a change to the spelling of her name on Instagram, leading to negative reactions from fans and social media users.

Although the alteration is purely a personal choice, Jacqueline modified her Instagram handle from "Jacqueline" to "Jacqueliene," while keeping her surname unchanged.

Once the change was noticed by users, they took the opportunity to mock her for what appeared to be a minor modification.

Comments on platforms like Reddit included jibes such as, "So there's a LIE in it now?" and "I could never even spell her previous name, now she added more letters to it."

Others quipped, "I'll still spell it Jacklin" and "More lies coming from JacqueLIEne, that means."

Critics humorously remarked, "As if her name wasn't hard enough to spell already" and "Sounds like an alien name!"