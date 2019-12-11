UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jennifer Lopez Shares Make-up Free Pictures

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:31 PM

Jennifer Lopez shares make-up free pictures

The singer and actress of international fame shared her pictures to celebrate her nomination for Golden Globe 2020.

NEW YORK: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 11th, 2019) Hollywood actress and International singer Jennifer Lopez chosen to post her make-up free selfies on her Instagram account to celebrate her nomination for Golden Globe 2020.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jennifer was without makeup and was looking veryr happy at home with her children after hearing that she has been nominated for Golden Globe 2020.

"Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture".

Home sweet home. Sitting here with my coconuts and feeling so grateful and feeling so grateful. THANK YOU to the @lafilmcritics Association! I am humbled and honored. #Ramona #hustlersmovie #LAFCA," she captioned her Instagram post.

In another video, Jennifer said: “ Guys I’m just waking up and I just heart that I got nominated for Golden Globe. O my God, its 20 years. I’m thankful to all, and Hollywood and its owner and all others, thank you so much. I’ll see you at the Golden Globe,”. She has her Instagram account with name of “jlo”.

The Globes are seen as a key bellwether for February's academy Awards.

The 77th Golden Globes, which also honor television, is organized in Beverly Hills on January 5, two days before voting for Oscars nominees ends.

Related Topics

Hearing January February 2020 Gold Oscar God Post TV All Best Instagram

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka wins the toss, decides to bat first agai ..

31 minutes ago

Even 'dead,' this probiotic may be effective again ..

12 minutes ago

Murder, witch-hunting claims as Gambia hearings hi ..

12 minutes ago

Global warming may cause birds to shrink

12 minutes ago

Women hostel, bridge inaugurated in Chitral

12 minutes ago

Athletes are better at tuning out background brain ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.