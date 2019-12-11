Jennifer Lopez shares make-up free pictures

(@fidahassanain)

The singer and actress of international fame shared her pictures to celebrate her nomination for Golden Globe 2020.

NEW YORK: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 11th, 2019) Hollywood actress and International singer Jennifer Lopez chosen to post her make-up free selfies on her Instagram account to celebrate her nomination for Golden Globe 2020.

Taking to her Instagram account, Jennifer was without makeup and was looking veryr happy at home with her children after hearing that she has been nominated for Golden Globe 2020.

"Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture".

Home sweet home. Sitting here with my coconuts and feeling so grateful and feeling so grateful. THANK YOU to the @lafilmcritics Association! I am humbled and honored. #Ramona #hustlersmovie #LAFCA," she captioned her Instagram post.

In another video, Jennifer said: “ Guys I’m just waking up and I just heart that I got nominated for Golden Globe. O my God, its 20 years. I’m thankful to all, and Hollywood and its owner and all others, thank you so much. I’ll see you at the Golden Globe,”. She has her Instagram account with name of “jlo”.

The Globes are seen as a key bellwether for February's academy Awards.

The 77th Golden Globes, which also honor television, is organized in Beverly Hills on January 5, two days before voting for Oscars nominees ends.